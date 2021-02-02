IDF cancels leave due to COVID, vaccinated, green units exempted

IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi ordered that soldiers in closed units be kept on base starting immediately, due to high coronavirus infection rates reported in the military recently.
All closed units will be kept on base except for units declared "vaccinated" or "green" which will operate on a normal leave schedule.
Bases that remain open have been ordered to work in capsules without any meetings between the capsules. Exceptions will be approved by the Manpower Directorate. As of Monday, 2,406 IDF soldiers and workers were confirmed as infected with the novel coronavirus and 12,549 soldiers were in quarantine. Some 117,558 soldiers had received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 25,328 had received the second dose.
