IDF chief Kohavi concludes visit in US, says trip served its purpose

IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi concluded his trip to the United States on Friday, in which he said the trip's goals of discussing and warning about Iranian nuclear weapons development were met.

“The visit served its purpose. First and foremost, examining the ways and possibilities to prevent Iranian military nuclear capabilities as well as expanding operational cooperation between the IDF and US military,” Kohavi said in a statement.

“The visit proved again the close relationship and the cooperation between Israel and the United States in the field of security, which is a pillar in maintaining stability and security in the Middle East," he added.