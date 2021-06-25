The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
IDF chief Kohavi concludes visit in US, says trip served its purpose

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 25, 2021 16:50
IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi concluded his trip to the United States on Friday, in which he said the trip's goals of discussing and warning about Iranian nuclear weapons development were met.
“The visit served its purpose. First and foremost, examining the ways and possibilities to prevent Iranian military nuclear capabilities as well as expanding operational cooperation between the IDF and US military,” Kohavi said in a statement. 
“The visit proved again the close relationship and the cooperation between Israel and the United States in the field of security, which is a pillar in maintaining stability and security in the Middle East," he added. 
No reply from Iran on extending monitoring deal, IAEA says
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/25/2021 05:51 PM
Attempted stabbing attack reported in West Bank, terrorist killed
FM Lapid comments on rumors of US rescinding Golan recognition
Police block entrance to MK Ben-Gvir house over suspicious object
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 06/25/2021 05:20 PM
Palestinian shot by IDF near Evyatar outpost - report
Some 13 firefighter teams combating blaze in southern Israel
Blinken: US will reach a nuclear deal only if Iran complies
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/25/2021 02:41 PM
British, Jordanian paratroopers train together, send warning to Russia
Coronavirus in Israel: 227 new cases in last 24 hours
Russia says Britain, U.S. are trying to incite Black Sea conflict
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/25/2021 10:57 AM
Health Ministry: Indoor mask mandate to begin today at 12:00
Netanyahu's request for personal funding angers Likud members
Ugandan Olympic team member arriving in Tokyo had Delta COVID-19 variant
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/25/2021 06:38 AM
New Zealand plans stronger hate speech laws in response to Christchurch
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/25/2021 04:13 AM
Election Day should be a 'day off,' US President Joe Biden says
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/25/2021 12:49 AM
