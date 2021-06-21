IDF Chief of Staff meets with Milley, Austin during 1st Washington visit

The chief of staff held a series of professional meetings at the Pentagon and attended a ceremony at the Arlington National Cemetery, during which he laid a wreath at the Monument to the Unknown Soldier.

Kohavi was reportedly received with honor by the Pentagon by the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, four-star General Mark Milley, and then met with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

The meetings included a professional panel chaired by the Joint Chiefs of Staff and other senior members of the IDF and US Army, in addition to a series of intelligence and operational reviews.

Chief of Staff, Major-General Aviv Kohavi, has completed the first two working days of his visit to the United States, the IDF spokesperson said in a statement on Monday.