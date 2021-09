IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi paid a visit to the home of murdered Border Police officer Barel Shmueli's family in Beer Yaakov on Sunday morning, according to Israeli media.

Kohavi was accompanied by senior IDF officers as he went to personally offer his condolences to the Shmueli family.

This comes after the IDF released the results of a preliminary investigation into the death of Barel Shmueli on Friday.