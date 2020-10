"There are probably an isolated number of patients that we haven't succeeded in locating, but this is not tens of thousands of students who are spread out among Israeli society and infecting them," said Numa.

Maj.-Gen.(ret.) Roni Numa, head of Central Command in the IDF and head of the haredi desk in the Israel Shield program, stressed on Thursday that the impression that thousands of yeshiva students are walking around infecting people is "incorrect."