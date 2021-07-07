IDF concludes investigation into death of paratrooper in 2019

The investigation concluded the death was caused through negligence of the bus driver, who left the bus running without applying the brakes.

They also concluded that the accident was partially caused by errors and inaccuracies during the trial exercise itself, and that there had not been the required amount of in-depth thoroughness, punctuality and professionalism at all levels of operation.

The findings of the inquiry committee headed by Brig.-Gen. Ilan Sebag were presented to IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi and the Oved family on Wednesday.

The IDF have concluded an investigation into the events surrounding the death of Ron Oved, who was killed by a bus in a trial exercise for the IDF Paratroopers in April 2019, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit reported.