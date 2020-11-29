The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
IDF COVID-19 cases on the rise with 202 testing positive

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
NOVEMBER 29, 2020 15:18
As of Sunday morning, 202 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the IDF, none in serious condition.
The exception was two IDF members who are in moderate condition. As of Thursday, November 26, 2,491 members of the IDF are quarantining.
