IDF COVID numbers: 323 active cases, 774 in quarantine

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 29, 2021 12:28
323 soldiers, career officers, and IDF workers are currently sick with the coronavirus, all in light condition.
774 are quarantined at home. 
High Court: Fines slapped on Balfour demonstrators were illegal
Group of teens in Negev suspected of sexual assault on minor
Petition to High Court against coalition bill is rescinded
Gantz wraps up France visit, met defense officials and Jewish leaders
Coronavirus in Israel: Over 2,000 positive tests for third day
Magnitude 8.2 earthquake strikes Alaska Peninsula- USGS
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/29/2021 09:41 AM
Hamas threatens escalation if Qatari money delay continues
Israeli judoka Peter Palchik loses in quarterfinal fight
Olympics: World Champion vaulter Kendricks out with COVID, says father
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/29/2021 07:12 AM
Israeli judoka Peter Paltchik moves on to quarter-final
Judoka Inbar Lanir moves on to round of 16 after defeating opponent
China's new ambassador arrives in US with words of optimism
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/29/2021 03:58 AM
Health Ministry team recommends third COVID vaccine for elderly
Jewish businessman, Netanyahu's cousin Nathan Milikowsky passes away
France urges Tunisia to quickly name new prime minister
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/28/2021 05:40 PM
