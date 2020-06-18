The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IDF C4I Directorate commander in quarantine after exposure to coronavirus

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 18, 2020 09:02
IDF C4I Directorate Commander Major-General Lior Carmeli will enter quarantine after being exposed to a soldier diagnosed with coronavirus, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit reported Thursday morning.
OC Southern Command Maj.-Gen. Herzi Halevi and OC Central Command Maj.-Gen. Tamil Yidai are also in quarantine after coming into contact with people infected with coronavirus.

"The general will be in quarantine while maintaining a regular routine to the extent possible," the IDF said. "The officers are well, show no symptoms and will be tested shortly."
Arye Deri quits Knesset
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 8.36 million, death toll at 447,985
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/18/2020 07:09 AM
Trump signs bill calling for sanctions over China treatment of Muslims
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/18/2020 04:56 AM
24-year-old dead after shooting in northern Israel
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/18/2020 04:52 AM
Peru overtakes Italy in total cases of coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/18/2020 03:11 AM
20-year-old man shot severely injured in shooting in northern Israel
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/18/2020 03:09 AM
Israeli officials's meeting on Trump peace plan ends
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/17/2020 11:12 PM
UAE says Turkish and Iranian interventions violate Iraqi sovereignty
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/17/2020 08:50 PM
Syria says new tougher US sanctions breach international law
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/17/2020 07:52 PM
El Al extends halt on scheduled flights until July 31
Dead couple found in settlement near Jerusalem - police
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/17/2020 06:17 PM
Gov't declares Jaffa's Ajami, Arab cities 'restricted coronavirus areas'
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/17/2020 05:35 PM
Coronavirus patient discovered on flight to Tel Aviv
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/17/2020 03:55 PM
Head of IDF Southern Command enters quarantine
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/17/2020 02:42 PM
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 8.21 million, death toll at 443,402
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/17/2020 01:23 PM
