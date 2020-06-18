IDF C4I Directorate commander in quarantine after exposure to coronavirus

IDF C4I Directorate Commander Major-General Lior Carmeli will enter quarantine after being exposed to a soldier diagnosed with coronavirus, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit reported Thursday morning.OC Southern Command Maj.-Gen. Herzi Halevi and OC Central Command Maj.-Gen. Tamil Yidai are also in quarantine after coming into contact with people infected with coronavirus.
"The general will be in quarantine while maintaining a regular routine to the extent possible," the IDF said. "The officers are well, show no symptoms and will be tested shortly."