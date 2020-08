cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

The IDF destroyed the home of the terrorist who allegedly killed Shay Ohayon at the Segulah Junction in Petah Tikva, Ynet reported.IDF soldiers confiscated documents from his house at Rujeib near Nablus, and with the Shin Bet, questioned his family members in regards to whether or not they knew of his intentions.