IDF detains suspect crossing Jordanian border into Israel

The IDF detained a suspect on the Jordanian border on Saturday night, IDF announced on Sunday.



במהלך הלילה, זוהתה תנועה חשודה סמוך לגבול הדרומי עם ירדן.

כוחות צה"ל הוזנקו לנקודה והחלו בסריקות. לפני זמן קצר תפסו חשוד במרחב הגבול, שמתוחקר בנקודה.

אין חשש לאירוע ביטחוני — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) August 8, 2021 Suspicious movement along the southern Jordanian border was detected by the IDF and security forces were rushed to patrol the area.

The IDF added the suspect is being interrogated and there is no concern of it being a security incident.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.