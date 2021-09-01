The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

IDF find a suspicious object by Lebanon border

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 1, 2021 13:07
The IDF found a suspicious-looking bag by the Lebanon border during a routine patrol on Wednesday.
Engineering forces were sent to clear the bag.
Armenian soldier killed by Azeri sniper fire on border - TASS
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/01/2021 02:08 PM
Google seeks 'blue and white' retailers for ShoppingIL event
Policewomen attacked for telling man to wear a mask
Coronavirus in the IDF: 2,898 soldiers infected
Teacher tests positive for COVID on first day of school
Ahead of holidays, Bituach Leumi advances benefit payments
Lebanon's energy minister says he hasn't had request to import Iranian f
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/01/2021 12:24 PM
Three explosive drones destroyed over Yemen, Saudi-led coalition says
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/01/2021 11:51 AM
Rehovot school closes because teachers refused to get tested
US Navy helicopter crashes off San Diego coast
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/01/2021 07:15 AM
In Ida's wake, Louisiana faces a month with no power as heat soars
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/01/2021 03:27 AM
UK in talks with Taliban to allow safe passage out of Afghanistan
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/01/2021 02:16 AM
One dead as Palestinians riot on Gaza border for 4th night in a row
White House says US has enormous leverage over the Taliban
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/01/2021 12:18 AM
Abraham Accords anniversary to be marked by ceremony in Washington
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by