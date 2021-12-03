IDF fires tear gas towards Gaza border fence

The IDF fired tear gas canisters towards a number of people at the Gaza border fence on Friday morning, according to Palestinian media. There were no injuries.

The canisters were fired towards Khuza’a in the southern part of the Gaza Strip.

