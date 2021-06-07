IDF fires flares at Israeli-Lebanese border, searching for infiltrators

Illumination rounds were fired by the IDF near the town of Shlomi on the Israeli-Lebanese border on Sunday night, after suspicions were roused that the security fence was tampered with, the IDF spokesperson's unit reported.The IDF is currently still scanning the area for the individuals who touched the fence, though current estimates say the the two were likely picked up in a vehicle since, Kan reported.The IDF said initial findings indicate that the two did not cross the border for terror-related reasons, and that residents in the area can return to their normal routines.This is a developing story.