IDF Iron Dome operator indicted for rape of fellow woman soldier

The military prosecutor's office filed an indictment on Thursday against a fighter with the rank of corporal from the IDF's Iron Dome unit for rape, indecent acts and indecent assault on a female soldier who served with him.

The affair was revealed two weeks ago, and the alleged incident occurred at the two soldiers' base. The man denied the accusations and claimed that the acts were carried out with the consent of the female soldier and within the framework of their romantic relationship.

