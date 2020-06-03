The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IDF, Israel Police discuss theft incidents in southern Israel

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 3, 2020 13:31
Israel Police Deputy Commissioner Alon Asur and IDF Deputy Chief of Staff Maj.-Gen. Eyal Zamir discussed recent attempts to steal from IDF bases and training areas in southern Israel on Wednesday after IDF soldiers were surrounded by Bedouins.
The two emphasized the continuation of joint operations in order to deal with the issue and prevent further theft.
The IDF Deputy Commander pointed out the operational behavior of the IDF officers in the complicated incident, during which they tried to prevent the theft before the issue was transferred to Israel Police.
The two agreed that increased operations and activities will take place in the area in order to prevent and respond to any further attempts by suspects in the south.
On Tuesday, a group of IDF soldiers found themselves surrounded by a gang of Bedouins who attempted to steal military equipment from a nearby base. The soldiers stopped and pursued them.
An initial IDF investigation revealed that the soldiers attempted to catch the thieves, but within minutes were surrounded by a group of rioters who came to reinforce and assist the thieves.
The group surrounded the military jeep with several civilian jeeps, and when one of the soldiers felt physically threatened, he fired a bullet into the air.
Alex Winston contributed to this report.
Magnitude 4.9 quake hits Iran-Iraq border region
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/03/2020 12:53 PM
Malaysia reports 93 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/03/2020 12:47 PM
Indonesia reports 684 new coronavirus infections, 35 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/03/2020 12:39 PM
Russia's coronavirus case tally passes 430,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/03/2020 12:32 PM
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 6.39 million, death toll over 379,400
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/03/2020 11:45 AM
Ofer Shelah elected as head of State Audit Committee
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/03/2020 11:24 AM
Bitan appointed as Aliyah, Absorption, Diaspora Committee chairman
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/03/2020 11:05 AM
Magnitude 6.8 earthquake hits northern Chile
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/03/2020 11:05 AM
Israel reports 11 new coronavirus patients, numbers reach 2,098
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/03/2020 09:19 AM
Thailand reports one new coronavirus case, no deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/03/2020 07:53 AM
Germany says coronavirus infections rise 342 to 182,370
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/03/2020 07:48 AM
Beersheba school closes after student infected with coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/03/2020 07:42 AM
Two high schools in Bat Yam close after students positive for coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/03/2020 06:05 AM
Pentagon moves about 1,600 Army troops into the Washington region
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/03/2020 05:42 AM
Mexico reports highest daily increase in new coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/03/2020 03:55 AM
