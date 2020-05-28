IDF lieutenant colonel in custody for alleged weapon smuggling



The arrest of a 48-year-old high-ranking IDF lieutenant colonel was extended by three more days on Thursday by the Haifa Court after a weapons cache was discovered on a plot of land he semi-owns, Walla reported.

The cache included five guns as well as hundreds of bullets, grenades and explosives. The unnamed IDF officer is suspected of selling arms. His lawyers told Walla his only connection to the case is that he owns one-third of the land where the weapons were found and that they were concealed there without his knowledge.