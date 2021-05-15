The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

IDF "Metro" attack did not go entirely as planned

The demolition of the tunnel in the northern Gaza Strip, known as the "metro" did not work to the expected extent.

By TAL LEV RAM/MAARIV  
MAY 15, 2021 17:50
An IDF artillery unit fires towards Gaza Strip near the Israel-Gaza border in Southern Israel, May 13, 2021. (photo credit: GILI YAARI/FLASH90)
An IDF artillery unit fires towards Gaza Strip near the Israel-Gaza border in Southern Israel, May 13, 2021.
(photo credit: GILI YAARI/FLASH90)
The IDF attack on the "Gaza Metro" did not achieve its goal.
Thursday night's "Metro" operation had been in planning for several years, but due to the fact that a ground operation at this stage did not sound credible, many Hamas forces did not fall for the bait.
It appears to be that the operation did not achieve its intended purpose, as "the conditions for its implementation did not materialize." 
The strategic operation had been planned for at least three years, and was part of a plan backed by impressive intelligence.
The demolition of the tunnel in the northern Gaza Strip, known as the "Metro" by the IDF, is just one part of the plan, but not the main part. It is estimated that between 300 - 400 people were killed.
According to the plan, Hamas forces were supposed to enter the tunnels in response to the IDF's announcement of a ground maneuver, but it appears that this tactic did not work, or at least worked only partially, and certainly not to the expected extent.
Within the military there were people who argued that the execution of the operation should have waited, because the conditions were not right, and that it would have been preferable to wait until a ground operation would be seen as credible.



Tags Hamas gaza tunnels IDF Attack Operation Guardians of the Walls
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs a new police chief - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Did IDF deception lead to massive aerial assault on Hamas’s ‘Metro’?

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Unmasking Hamas’s unholy war

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Israel's bloc for change coalition hanging on a tightrope - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Is Israel on the verge of a Hamas-abetted civil war? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Tel Aviv battered in unprecedented Gaza barrage

A bus struck by a rocket fired from Gaza on May 5, 2021.
2

IDF preps for ground invasion as rockets continue to pound Israel

Bringing more IDF tanks to the border with Gaza, Southern Israel, following heavy rocket and missile barrage fired into Israel by militants in Gaza, May 13, 2021.
3

Soldier killed as cabinet okays more attacks

Damage caused to a building in Petah Tikva by Hamas rocket fire, May 13, 2021
4

Israel in chaos: 10 Border Police units called up to quell Arab-Jewish violence

Clashes between the Israeli army and Palestinians in the West Bank city of Hebron on May 12, 2021.
5

What is Hamas trying to achieve by fighting Israel? - analysis

People hold Hamas flags as Palestinians gather after performing the last Friday of Ramadan to protest over the possible eviction of several Palestinian families from homes on land claimed by Jewish settlers in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, May 7, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by