The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

IDF reports 1,176 active cases of coronavirus

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 3, 2020 22:48
The IDF Spokesperson's Unit reported 1,176 active cases of coronavirus on Saturday, including soldiers and IDF civilian employees.
Additionally, 12,700 IDF soldiers have been quarantined as of Saturday.
French coronavirus cases reach record level with nearly 17k new cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/03/2020 10:51 PM
Jordan's King Abdullah accepts resignation of PM Omar al-Razzaz
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/03/2020 10:41 PM
Trump tweets 'I am feeling well!' following COVID-19 diagnosis
US Senate floor activity rescheduled, SCOTUS nominee hearing to continue
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/03/2020 07:58 PM
IDF troops to stop directing traffic, will be replaced by Border Patrol
Coronavirus: More than 7,000 new patients; death toll hits 1,679
Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie tests positive for coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/03/2020 06:56 PM
Black Flags Movement calls on Blue and White MKs to resign
Schools and mosques closed in Tehran as COVID-19 infections rise
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/03/2020 05:58 PM
Horowitz to acting police commissioner: Stop being the politics police
Republican US Senator Johnson diagnosed with COVID-19 - spokesman
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/03/2020 04:19 PM
Tenants, staffers of shelter for disabled people diagnosed with COVID-19
Nagorno-Karabakh: 51 more servicemen killed in fighting with Azerbaijan
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/03/2020 03:38 PM
Gamzu in a visit to Shfar'am: Weddings endanger lives
Erdogan says Turkey stands by 'oppressed' in the Caucasus
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/03/2020 03:15 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by