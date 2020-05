An attempted terror attack took place this afternoon close to the Arab village Huwara, near where the Shomron Brigade was stationed, according to IDF reports.

Based on evidence found at the scene, a suspect pointed a firearm at an Israeli vehicle, attempting to shoot the vehicle's occupants. Upon noticing the threat, the driver of the vehicle began pursuing the suspect, leading the suspect to flee the scene.

No injuries were reported at the time of the incident.