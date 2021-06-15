IDF Reservist fires weapon into air after Palestinian broke into home

An IDF reservist officer fired his weapon into the air to prevent residents in Modi'in Illit from going near a scene in which a Palestinian broke into a Jewish home, according to Kan News.The reservist officer was accompanying police forces who were responding to the burglary, and fired in the air to prevent residents from approaching the Palestinian, who was being beaten by a mob of residents after trying to break into the house.The assailant reportedly sprayed pepper spray at the group of residents before they attacked him.He was separated from the mob by both the IDF and police officers. The detained Palestinian burglar was sent to the hospital for treatment.