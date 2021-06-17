IDF reservist hit by friendly fire during weapons smuggling operation

In a Tuesday statement, Israeli security forces announced that they had seized another small cache of weapons attempting to cross the Jordanian border. Three arms smugglers were apprehended by a cooperative unit of Border Police, the IDF and Israel Police Air Force, after trying to escape capture along the border.

Upon being searched, ten Kalashnikov rifles, five sniper rifles, two M16 assault rifles and four pistols were seized from the smugglers, preventing the weapons from crossing into Israel.

The IDF said that during the operation an IDF reservist was moderately injured after being hit by IDF gunfire aimed at one of the smugglers during the border operation.

The IDF, in the process, arrested three smugglers, confiscated two cars and 21 weapons, ammunition cartridges were seized.

The IDF conducted a preliminary investigation of events following a thwarted weapons smuggling operation that originated from the Jordanian border, attempting to cross weapons into Israeli territory, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said on Thursday.