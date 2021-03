An IDF soldier was indicted this week for allegedly sexually assaulting a soldier who served with him over a long period of time, while often threatening her and imposing sanctions when the victim did not comply with his requests, Ynet reported Monday.According to the report, the soldier, serving in the Jordan Valley in a combat support unit, now faces 11 charges including sexual assault, blackmail and illegally using a weapon.His trial will take place at the military court in Jaffa.