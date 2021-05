The IDF soldier who was injured Monday was hit by a stray bullet shot by a soldier close to him during the exercise, according to the IDF's Spokesperson's Unit.The soldier was moderately injured during a shooting drill in the Jordan valley, when a bullet was shot in his direction.The soldier was treated and stabilized by a medical team from the Paratroopers Brigade in the field and was then sent to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem.The IDF is checking the circumstances of the incident.