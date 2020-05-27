The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IDF soldier moderately injured in training exercise

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 27, 2020 16:18
An IDF soldier was moderately injured in a training exercise on Wednesday when a rock fell on his leg, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit tweeted. The soldier was reportedly taken to a hospital for medical treatment.
This is a developing story.
