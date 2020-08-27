IDF soldiers map out home of Shay Ohayon's killer

IDF soldiers mapped out the house of a Palestinian suspected of stabbing of Rabbi Shai Ohayon on Tuesday in Petah Tikva. The mapping out was ahead of the house's possible demolition in Rujeib in the West Bank, according to a statement by IDF's spokesperson unit. Israel has regularly demolished the homes of terrorists who have attacked and murdered Israelis in the past.cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });