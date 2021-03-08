IDF soldiers neutralize two suspects throwing Molotov cocktails

IDF forces identified two suspects throwing Molotov cocktails at passing Israeli cars on the road near the village of al-Khader on Monday, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit reported.The soldiers opened fire on the suspects and hit both of them.
