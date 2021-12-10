IDF thwarts attempted weapon-smuggling from base in North

Security personnel thwarted an attempt to steal weapons from the IDF Keren base on the Golan Heights, N12 reported on Friday morning.

The security guard standing at the far-end stand of the base saw the shadows of two suspicious figures coming towards him.

He began the process of arresting the two, as is the military policy in these cases when he saw one of the men take out a gun and heard it click.

The guard then shot one bullet in the air but this didn't stop the two. The guard shot two more bullets.

Police and security forces have been called to the area to initiate searches for the two men.

This is a developing story.