IDF thwarts drug and weapons smuggling attempt from Lebanon

The IDF thwarted a large drug and weapons smuggling attempt from Lebanon on Saturday evening, according to the IDF's Spokesperson's Unit.
כוחות צה״ל תפסו 41 חבילות סמים וחבילת כלי נשק בשווי מאות אלפי שקלים בגבול לבנון באזור מטולה. המבריח נמלט מהמקום וצה"ל והמשטרה ממשיכים בחיפושים אחר החשוד@ItayBlumental @rubih67 @ela1949— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) November 20, 2021
(צילום: דובר צה"ל) pic.twitter.com/OVfhi7Y9mZ
Some 41 packages of drugs and a package of weapons worth hundreds of thousands of shekel were caught in the Metullah area on the border with Lebanon. Nahal Brigade soldiers identified the attempted breach amid foggy conditions, and the IDF and Israel Police are searching for the smuggler.