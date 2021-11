IDF lookout observations stopped a drug smuggling attempt at the Egyptian border on Saturday night, the IDF announced on Sunday.

IDF initiated a chase of the smugglers, during which one of the cars belonging to the civilians crashed into and got entangled with the border fence. As a result, one man was lightly injured.

This is the second time over the past month that smugglers were stopped by IDF at the Israeli-Egyptian border.

This is a developing story.