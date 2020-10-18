IDF thwarts drug smuggling attempt on Egyptian border

The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
The IDF thwarted a drug smuggling attempt along the border with Egypt on Saturday night, according to the IDF Spokespersons Unit.
Some 14 bags of drugs were found and transferred to Israel Police.
Knesset Committee cancels meeting due to lack of red zone aid package
Armenia, Azerbaijan accuse each other of violating new ceasefire agree
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/18/2020 08:35 AM
Blue and White: If budget isn't passed in Nov., will act as opposition
Coronavirus in Israel: 395 new infections, 2.8% positive
Landslide hits Vietnam army barracks, 22 soldiers missing
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/18/2020 06:28 AM
Coronavirus: Germany records 5,587 new cases, 10 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/18/2020 06:15 AM
Coronavirus re-emerges in New Zealand with new case confirmed
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/18/2020 03:43 AM
Coronavirus: Mexico records 5,447 new cases, 355 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/18/2020 03:26 AM
Iran sees no arms buying spree as it expects UN embargo to end
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/18/2020 02:40 AM
Coronavirus: Brazil records 24,062 new cases, 461 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/18/2020 01:16 AM
Two brothers in their 90s die in coronavirus ward
Naftali Bennett hospitalized for the second time in a week
Lebanon's protest flame still flickers on anniversary of 'revolution'
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/17/2020 08:22 PM
Rabbi Kanievsky instructs haredi schools to open tomorrow
Israeli business magnate Michael Strauss dies at the age of 86
