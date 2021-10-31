IDF thwarts drug smuggling operation at Egyptian border

The IDF stopped a number of drug smugglers on Sunday night on Israel's border with Egypt in the Faran region, according to the IDF's Twitter account.
Some 300 kg of drugs at an estimated worth of NIS 6 million were caught and transferred to the Israel Police, the IDF said.
The smugglers and the IDF force exchanged gunfire during the incident but no was was hurt.
מספר חשודים ניסו להבריח לפני זמן קצר סמים משטח מצרים לשטח ישראל, במרחב החטיבה המרחבית "פארן". לוחמי צה"ל שפעלו במרחב סיכלו את ההברחה, ותפסו כ-300 ק"ג סמים בשווי של כ-6 מיליון ש"ח >> pic.twitter.com/ElqcAkFved— צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) October 31, 2021