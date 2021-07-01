IDF thwarts smuggling NIS 300,000 worth of drugs along Lebanon border

The security forces spotted a resident of the village Ghajar attempting to smuggle about 11 kilograms of hashish from Lebanon into Israel.

"The unit's police officers work on all the borders of the northern district, all year round and in all weather, in order to prevent and thwart the smuggling of weapons and dangerous drugs into the borders of the State of Israel," said Israel Police. "The activity of the police on the border prevents large quantities of dangerous weapons and drugs from reaching the towns in the country and being used by criminal elements and terrorists for the purposes of terrorism, violence and trade."

Israel Police's border unit and the IDF thwarted an attempt to smuggle about NIS 300,000 worth of drugs along the border with Lebanon on Wednesday night.