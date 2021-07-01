The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

IDF thwarts smuggling NIS 300,000 worth of drugs along Lebanon border

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 1, 2021 11:34
Israel Police's border unit and the IDF thwarted an attempt to smuggle about NIS 300,000 worth of drugs along the border with Lebanon on Wednesday night.
The security forces spotted a resident of the village Ghajar attempting to smuggle about 11 kilograms of hashish from Lebanon into Israel.
"The unit's police officers work on all the borders of the northern district, all year round and in all weather, in order to prevent and thwart the smuggling of weapons and dangerous drugs into the borders of the State of Israel," said Israel Police. "The activity of the police on the border prevents large quantities of dangerous weapons and drugs from reaching the towns in the country and being used by criminal elements and terrorists for the purposes of terrorism, violence and trade."
Hamas representative in West Bank rearrested by Israel overnight
Child psychologist suspected of sexually assaulting autistic children
Putin signs law obliging foreign IT firms to open offices in Russia
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/01/2021 10:55 AM
Saudi oil giant Aramco's CFO set to step down
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/01/2021 08:09 AM
36-year-old man injured by rocks thrown at his car
Bill Cosby's sexual assault conviction overturned
Binyamina council head tests positive for COVID-19
PM Bennett: 'Israel will always defend itself'
IDF update rocket-fire response times for northern Israel
SentinelOne completes NYSE IPO
Shaked-Abbas meeting on family reunification law ends with no new changes
NIS 5,000 fine for travel to banned countries passed by Knesset committee
Ethiopian troops 'forced' out of Mekelle, Tigray forces spokesman says
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/30/2021 04:08 PM
Rivlin: Peace won't be achieved through anti-Israel decisions
Tel Aviv basketball coach indicted for molesting underage boys
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by