IDF thwarts terror attack in east Jerusalem

IDF soldiers thwarted a terror attack in east Jerusalem near Abu Dis on Friday evening when they opened fire at three Palestinian terrorists who lit a fire bomb with the intent to throw it at them, the IDF spokesperson reported.
The IDF maintains an outpost at the Governor's House in Abu Dis and troops from the IDF’s Binyamin regional battalion were observing it from an ambush to ensure its safety. They spotted the three Palestinians and opened fire at them to prevent the attack on the outpost.
The Palestinians were injured and are being given medical aid by the Red Crescent.
No IDF soldiers were injured in the incident.The outpost is named like that because it is meant, from the Palestinian point of view, to house the Governor of an Arab-controlled part of the city.