BREAKING NEWS

IDF to conduct drill in center of Israel

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 21, 2021 17:19
The IDF will conduct an exercise on Monday in the center of Israel, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced Sunday.
During the exercise, the purpose of which is to maintain troops' operational readiness, forces will move around in multiple cities in Israel's center.
