The IDF Home Front Command is set to hold a drill Monday near the city of Shoham to test their readiness in an emergency scenario.

The drill will see sirens go off at 10:05 a.m. and at 7:05 p.m. in the Shoham area, and alerts will be seen on the Home Front Command app.

Though this is just a drill, residents are still asked to practice as if it were real and to go to bomb shelters.

Should an actual alert be triggered, another siren will be sounded.