IDF to open unit for epidemiological investigations

IDF and security officials, including Defense Minister Benny Gantz and IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi, decided on Monday to open a new IDF unit for the purpose of expanding epidemiological research and investigation efforts.

The new unit, called Ela, will be opened under the Home Front Command, a unit that is already actively working in various cities to break the chain of infection, run inspections, operate quarantine hotels, and distribute food and information.

At least 600 active duty soldiers will be removed from their current positions and transferred into the new unit, in addition to dozens of reserve duty soldiers.