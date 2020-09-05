IDF: Two armed Palestinians injured during arrest operation in Jenin
By MAARIV ONLINE
SEPTEMBER 5, 2020 14:21
Two armed Palestinians were injured Friday night by a door that exploded open after combat soldiers attempted to open the door with specialized explosives, the IDF spokesperson said on Saturday afternoon.
