IDF vehicle turns over near Egyptian border, four injured - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
JULY 10, 2020 22:24
An IDF vehicle was turned over near the Egyptian border on Friday evening, according to an initial report by N12.According to the report, three soldiers were lightly injured and one was severely injured.This is a developing story.
