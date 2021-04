IDF veteran Itzik Saidian continues to be in critical condition, the Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer updated on Thursday morning.The 26-year-old lit himself on fire in front of the Defense Ministry's rehabilitation division in Petah Tikva earlier this week, and is still in a medically induced coma and intubated.The hospital said its medical staff in the burn department will continue to do everything they can to save his life.