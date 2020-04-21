Ikea Israel to reopen three branches on Wednesday



Swedish furniture giant Ikea announced on Tuesday that it will reopen three of its Israeli branches on Wednesday, N12 reported. The branches are in Tel Aviv harbor, Rishon LeZion and Netanya.

Ikea Israel has been closed since March 15.



The reopening is possible under the new Health Ministry guidelines, as these branches are located in open air spaces and not inside shopping centers. The branches will function while following the ministry’s guidelines, meaning the branch will be disinfected at regular intervals and a barrier will be erected between the seller and the buyer.