In Myanmar, people protest against military coup with tatoos

By REUTERS  
MARCH 15, 2021 03:05
People in Myanmar protesting the military's seizure of power, which has sparked widespread violence in the country, have a new tool - coup-themed tattoos.
Some are opting to have "Freedom from Fear" or "Spring Revolution" written on their bodies, while others favor drawings of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi's face or the movement's three-finger salute.
These motifs have become increasingly popular since the junta seized power on Feb. 1, tattoo parlors say. More than 80 people have been killed and 2,100 arrested in the crackdown by police and security forces on daily protests across the Southeast Asian nation, an advocacy group says.
"I felt like I lost my future when I heard the news on Feb 1. I feel so much in pain and I don't want to get to forget that pain ever," said a 23-year old woman at a parlor in Yangon, who did not want to be identified.
