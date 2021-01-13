The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

In rare joint message, top US military leaders condemn Capitol riot

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 13, 2021 00:21
The US military's Joint Chiefs of Staff, the uniformed leaders of the different military branches, on Tuesday put out a rare message to service members saying the violent riots last week were an assault on America's constitutional process and against the law.
The joint message broke nearly a week of silence by the military leaders after the assault on the Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump sent lawmakers into hiding and left five people dead.While a number of Trump's cabinet members including acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller condemned the storming, the top US general, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley, was silent until now.
"The violent riot in Washington D.C. on January 6, 2021 was a direct assault on the US Congress, the Capitol building, and our Constitutional process," the seven generals and one admiral said in an internal memo to troops, adding that the military remained committed to protecting and defending the Constitution.
"The rights of freedom of speech and assembly do not give anyone the right to resort to violence, sedition and insurrection," the memo, seen by Reuters, said.
The military leaders said that President-elect Joe Biden would be inaugurated on Jan. 20 and become their commander in chief.
"Any act to disrupt the Constitutional process is not only against our traditions, values, and oath; it is against the law."
US officials said Milley had not commented on last week's events because he wanted to stay out of politics.
The silence was in sharp contrast to June, when Milley made a controversial walk to a church with Trump after law enforcement officers backed by National Guard troops used tear-inducing chemicals and rubber bullets to clear the area of peaceful protesters
Some service members have privately expressed concern that senior leaders did not provide direction in the aftermath of the attack on American democracy on Wednesday.
There has also been a renewed focus on extremism within the US military after the Capitol storming, with a large proportion of service members being white and male.
The Army told Reuters on Tuesday that it was working with the FBI to see if any attackers were current service members and with the Secret Service to see if any of the nearly 10,000 National Guard troops securing Biden's inauguration would need additional screening.
McConnell believes Trump committed impeachable offenses -NYT
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/13/2021 12:17 AM
Trump: Free speech is under assault like never before
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/12/2021 10:22 PM
US judge delays executions of two men on federal death row with COVID-19
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/12/2021 10:02 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: 3,251 teachers, 20,355 students infected
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake hits Irian Jaya, Indonesia –GFZ
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/12/2021 08:37 PM
Two more Knesset employees test positive for coronavirus
Special committee to approve US embassy structure ahead of Biden admin.
MK Moshe Gafni hospitalized due to heart complication
Finance Minister Israel Katz to appoint Oded Shamir to D-G
Navalny: Russian prison authority has asked a court to jail him
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/12/2021 02:54 PM
COVID-19 kills two Malawi cabinet ministers
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/12/2021 02:29 PM
Jordanian sentenced to death over knife attack at tourist site
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/12/2021 01:44 PM
Blue and White MK Asaf Zamir not to run in upcoming elections
Health Ministry claims Education Ministry holding up COVID vaccine effort
Trump admin. to deliver guidelines to speed up vaccinations -report
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/12/2021 12:29 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by