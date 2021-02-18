The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

In the aftermath of the snow, Route 1 opens up to traffic

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 18, 2021 07:30
Route 1 has opened up to traffic in all directions, Israel Police announced on Thursday morning.
Road were closed off throughout the night due to the heavy snowfall, as intense winds were felt throughout the country.
Former head of Military Intelligence, Yehoshua Sagi, dies at 87
Kinneret water levels rise 8 cm thanks to snowstorm
Kanievsky: 'Green families' in 'red' cities should return to school
32-year-old found dead in a vehicle in Arab city of Tayibe - report
Saudi coalition intercepted drone launched by Houthis -state TV
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/18/2021 12:16 AM
IDF soldiers allowed to visit families tomorrow after months of curfew
Local councils cancel schools tomorrow due to weather conditions
Facebook blocks news content in Australia as it blasts proposed law
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/17/2021 11:16 PM
Iran's Khamenei demands 'action' from Biden to revive nuclear deal
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/17/2021 10:53 PM
Biden calls Netanyahu, reaffirms strong ties between Israel and US
US says threat posed by North Korea cyber activity part of policy review
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/17/2021 10:25 PM
US calls on Iran to reverse and refrain from steps harming IAEA pledges
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/17/2021 09:56 PM
Magnitude 5.6 quake hits southwest Iran, no fatalities reported yet
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/17/2021 09:19 PM
28-year-old released home after allegedly drugging, raping woman in Harish
Biden to boost funds for COVID-19 tests in schools, shelters -White House
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/17/2021 06:43 PM
