Incendiary balloon lands beside preschool, starts fire
By ALON HOCHMON/MAARIV
AUGUST 17, 2020 16:57
An incendiary balloon landed in front of a Sderot preschool on Monday, reportedly starting a fire in the region.The preschool was empty at the time of the fire and no injuries have been reported, although the place suffered some structural damage.
