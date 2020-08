Incendiary balloons sparked twenty-three fires in the Hof Ashkelon and Eshekol regional councils, both of which are in southern Israel.



Local firefighters aided by JNF, Israel National Park Authority, IDF and volunteers worked together to put them out.

Most of the fires were small and caused minimal damage.

