Incendiary balloons launched from the Gaza Strip caused 15 fires across southern Israel on Wednesday.Most of the fires were small, and firefighters were able to put them out. Israel has been dealing with incendiary balloons igniting fires in southern Israel on a daily basis for several weeks now.