Incendiary balloons caused 24 fires in southern Israeli communities surrounding the Gaza Strip, according to Israeli media. Fire fighting forces, including JNF, put out fires in Kissufim and Shokeda, and reported that the fires were small and that they posed no danger, according to Kan News.