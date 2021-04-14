Increase in rabies cases in the North poses threat to citizens

Due to an increase in rabies cases since the start of 2021, the Health Ministry has warned citizens and hikers in the North to avoid unnecessary contact with wild animals on Wednesday.20 cases have been reported in animals since the start of 2021, of which 18 were found in the North. Half the total cases have been reported since the start of March alone.Rabies is a neurological disease transmitted by being bitten, scratched, or licked on an open wound by the infected animal. The disease has a 100% mortality rate and no known cure after the onset of symptoms.It is important to seek immediate medical treatment and report the incident to the Health Ministry in the case of such contact.