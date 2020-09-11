The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
India reports record daily jump of nearly 100,000 coronavirus cases

By REUTERS  
SEPTEMBER 11, 2020 07:52
India reported another record daily jump of 96,551 coronavirus cases on Friday, taking its case load to 4.5 million, data from the federal health ministry showed.
Infections are growing faster in India than anywhere else in the world and the United States is the only nation worse affected.
Deaths have remained relatively low in the country, but are seeing an upward trend, with more than one thousand deaths being reported every day for the last ten days.
On Friday, 1,209 people died from COVID-19, the ministry said, taking total mortalities to 76,271.


